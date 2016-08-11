BRIEF-Kuwait's Warba Bank FY profit rises
* FY net profit 2.6 million dinars versus 1 million dinars year ago
ISTANBUL Aug 11 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding posted a net profit of 1.35 billion lira ($457 million) in the first half, up 11 percent from a year earlier, it said in a filing to the Istanbul stock exchange on Thursday.
The holding's sales rose 22 percent to 17.17 billion lira in the same period. ($1 = 2.9571 liras) (Reporting by Birsen Altayli; Editing by Daren Butler)
BEIJING, Feb 5 China will severely punish people involved in illegal financing activities, especially targeting underground banks and the stock market, after a series of scandals, state news agency Xinhua said on Sunday, citing the state prosecutor.
MILAN, Feb 4 Italy's biggest bank UniCredit said on Saturday it had signed a deal with trade unions to cut 3,900 jobs in the country as it prepares to launch a record 13 billion euro ($14 billion) share issue next week.