Teck Resources extends contracts with two Chile copper mine unions
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Teck Resources said on Friday that two of the three unions at its Quebrada Blanca copper mine in Chile have agreed to extend their current contracts for 15 months.
ISTANBUL May 18 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Friday that its first quarter net profit dropped by 35.5 percent to 296.4 million lira ($161.85 million).
The company's net profit was at 401.5 million lira in the same period of last year.
Sales rose 10.4 percent to 2.75 billion lira, Sabanci said. ($1 = 1.8313 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)
SANTIAGO, Feb 3 Chile's massive forest fires that have killed 11 people and destroyed nearly 1,500 homes will cost the government $333 million dollars, Finance Minister Rodrigo Valdes told reporters on Friday.
