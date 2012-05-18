ISTANBUL May 18 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Friday that its first quarter net profit dropped by 35.5 percent to 296.4 million lira ($161.85 million).

The company's net profit was at 401.5 million lira in the same period of last year.

Sales rose 10.4 percent to 2.75 billion lira, Sabanci said. ($1 = 1.8313 Turkish liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)