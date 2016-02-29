ISTANBUL Feb 29 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding wants to hold an initial public offering of its energy company and a secondary float of shares in its retail unit, Chief Executive Zafer Kurtul said on Monday.

Istanbul-based Sabanci, which also has interests in banking, cement and cars, is uncertain of the timing of the offerings due to market conditions, Kurtul said at a news conference following the release of 2015 earnings. (Reporting by Ceyda Caglayan; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley; Editing by David Dolan)