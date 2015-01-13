ISTANBUL Jan 13 Sabanci Holding, a Turkish conglomerate with interests that range from energy to banking, said on Tuesday it sold a 51 percent stake in SASA polyester for $102 million.

Istanbul-based Erdemoglu Holding acquired the stake in SASA, which makes polyester fibres, filamet yarns and polymers, according to Sabanci's filing with the Istanbul Stock Exchange. (Reporting by Ayla Jean Yackley, editing by Dasha Afanasieva)