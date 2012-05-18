ISTANBUL May 18 Zafer Kurtul, chief executive of Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding, said on Friday the group targets a rise of more than 10 percent in sales this year.

Kurtul's comments were in an emailed statement after Sabanci posted a first-quarter net profit of 296.4 million lira ($162 million), 35.5 percent lower, compared to the same period in 2011.

Sales rose 10 percent to 2.75 billion lira, Sabanci said. ($1 = 1.8313 liras) (Writing by Seda Sezer)