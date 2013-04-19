ISTANBUL, April 19 Turkish conglomerate Sabanci Holding said on Friday it had agreed to sell its stake in discount supermarket chain DiaSA to Turkey's Yildiz Holding and its subsidiary, retailer Sok Marketler, for 320 million lira ($178 million).

Sabanci has a 40 percent in DiaSA and the company will receive 18 million lira for the sale, the statement to Istanbul stock exchange said.

($1 = 1.7965 Turkish liras) (Writing by Ece Toksabay; Editing by Nick Tattersall)