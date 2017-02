ISTANBUL Nov 4 Sabanci Holding , a Turkish conglomerate with interests in finance and energy, said on Friday net profit rose 62 percent year-on-year to 433.9 million lira ($247.4 million) in the third quarter.

Sabanci Holding said third-quarter sales rose 29.3 percent to 2.78 billion lira ($1.6 billion).

It also said its operating profitability was at 21.3 percent by the end of September, down from 22.3 percent a year earlier. ($1 = 1.754 Turkish Liras) (Writing by Seltem Iyigun)