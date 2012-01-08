RIYADH Jan 8 Saudi Arabia's Capital
Market Authority (CMA) has approved a 33 percent capital
increase for Saudi British Bank (SABB), the regulator
said in a stock exchange announcement on Sunday.
The CMA said the bank would issue a bonus share for every
three existing shares owned by registered shareholders, which
would increase its capital to 10 billion riyals ($2.67 billion)
from 7.5 billion riyals.
It added that the increase would be paid for by transferring
2.5 billion riyals from retained earnings to the bank's capital,
raising the number of total shares to 1 billion.
($1 = 3.7502 Saudi riyals)
