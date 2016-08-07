BRIEF-Bankia expects to reach profitability ratio of 10 pct in medium term
* Expects to reach a return on equity (ROE) ratio - a measure financial strength - of 10 percent in medium term
DUBAI Aug 7 Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom's fifth-largest bank by assets, said on Sunday its board had proposed a cash dividend for the first half of 2016 of 0.35 riyals ($0.09) per share.
This is down from the 0.40 riyals per share the bank paid out in the same period of last year.
The bank last month posted a 1.2 percent increase in its second-quarter net profit, in line with analyst forecasts as earnings from special commissions rose. ($1 = 3.7503 riyals) (Reporting By Tom Arnold; Editing by Greg Mahlich)
* Bajaj Finserv Ltd - consol dec quarter net profit 6.14 billion rupees
* Sale of leading insurance claims service provider Davies Group to HGGC, U.S. based private equity firm, for 90 million stg