BRIEF-Kiwi Property secures a new 15-year lease
* Announces that it has secured a new 15-year lease with department store, farmers, at north city shopping centre in Porirua Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI Dec 27 Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets, said on Tuesday its board had proposed a cash dividend of 0.35 riyals ($0.0933) per share for the second half of 2016 .
This is in line with the bank's payment of 0.35 riyals for the same period last year.
($1 = 3.7507 riyals)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens)
Jan 25 U.S. companies' borrowing to spend on capital investment fell 3 percent in December, compared with a year earlier, the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) said.
MILAN, Jan 25 Italy's Assicurazioni Generali said on Wednesday its chief financial officer Alberto Minali would be leaving at the end of the month, at a time of uncertainty for the country's biggest insurer.