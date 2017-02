DUBAI Aug 31 Saudi British Bank (SABB) , the kingdom's fifth-largest bank by assets, said on Wednesday said its board of directors approved payment of cash dividends for the first half of the year.

The bank's board approved a dividend of 0.35 riyals ($0.093) per share on August 7.

Distribution will take place on Thursday, the statement said.

($1 = 3.7502 riyals) (Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh, editing by Louise Heavens)