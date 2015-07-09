DUBAI, July 9 The board of Saudi British Bank (SABB), an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, has recommended a cash dividend of 0.40 riyals ($0.11) per share for the first half of 2015, the bank said in a bourse filing on Thursday.

It is the first time the bank has paid a half-year dividend since at least 2010, according to Thomson Reuters data.

In December, the bank recommended a cash dividend of 1.05 riyals per share for 2014.

The kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets posted a 1.71 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit on Wednesday to 1.14 billion riyals. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)