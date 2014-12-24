Former Monte Paschi chairman Profumo to stand trial in usury case - document
MILAN, March 22 An Italian judge has ordered former chairman of Monte dei Paschi di Siena to face trial in a case of alleged usury, a court document said.
DUBAI Dec 24 The board of Saudi British Bank (SABB), an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, has recommended a cash dividend of 1.05 riyals per share for 2014, the bank said in a bourse filing on Wednesday.
The proposed figure is slightly higher than the 1.0 riyal per share which the bank paid for 2013. (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by Andrew Torchia)
LONDON, March 22 (IFR) - Volkswagen could return to the European hybrid bond market in the second half of the year, the company's head of group treasury said on an investor call on Wednesday.
ZURICH, March 22 UBS will impose a charge on wealthy clients for cash they hold in euros, a reaction to the negative interest rate environment in the euro zone.