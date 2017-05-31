DUBAI May 31 Saudi British Bank
(SABB), which is 40 percent owned by HSBC Holdings, has
appointed Goldman Sachs to advise it on a proposed merger
with fellow Saudi Arabian lender Alawwal Bank, sources
familiar with the matter said.
SABB and Alawwal said on April 25 they had agreed to start
talks on a merger that could create the kingdom's third biggest
bank with assets of nearly $80 billion.
SABB and Goldman Sachs declined to comment on Wednesday.
Alawwal Bank, which is 40 percent owned by Royal
Bank of Scotland, selected JPMorgan as its
adviser on the deal, Reuters reported on May 29.
(Reporting By Tom Arnold and Saeed Azhar)