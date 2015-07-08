DUBAI, July 8 Saudi British Bank (SABB), the kingdom's sixth-largest bank by assets, posted a 1.71 percent drop in its second-quarter net profit, it said in a bourse statement on Wednesday, beating analysts' forecasts.

The bank, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, said it made 1.14 billion riyals ($304 million) in the three months ending June 30, compared with 1.16 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Five analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post an average net profit of 1.15 billion riyals for the quarter.

The bank attributed its drop in net profit to a rise in total operating expenses, without elaborating.

Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.

Total operating income for the quarter rose by 0.67 percent on the corresponding period of 2014 to 1.67 billion riyals, while profits from special commissions increased 5.79 percent over the same timeframe to 1.07 billion riyals.

The bank in May completed a private placement of a 10-year, 1.5 billion riyal subordinated Tier 2 sukuk callable in five years.

Saudi Arabian banks have been topping up their capital reserves in the last couple of years after a period of strong lending growth, through issuance of capital-boosting bonds and bonus shares. ($1 = 3.7501 riyals) (Reporting by Tom Arnold; Editing by David French)