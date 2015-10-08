DUBAI Oct 8 Saudi British Bank
(SABB), the kingdom's fifth-largest bank by assets, posted a 7.7
percent rise in third-quarter net profit on Thursday, in line
with analyst forecasts.
The bank, an affiliate of HSBC Holdings, made a net
profit of 1.14 billion riyals ($304.02 million) in the three
months ending Sept. 30, up from 1.06 billion riyals in the same
period a year earlier.
Five analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the bank to post
an average net profit of 1.08 billion riyals for the quarter.
The bank attributed its net profit rise to increased
operatng income and lower expenses, but did not elaborate.
Saudi companies issue brief earnings statements early in the
reporting period before publishing more detailed results later.
Quarterly operating income rose 2.1 percent year-on-year to
1.69 billion riyals, while profits from special commissions
increased 4.9 percent over the same timeframe to 1.08 billion
riyals.
Saudi lenders' net interest income has weakened due to
subdued loan growth and fierce competition, especially in the
retail market.
Loans and advances at the end of September stood at 128.9
billion riyals, up 10.5 percent on the same point of 2014.
Deposits rose 8.3 percent to 155.6 billion riyals over the same
period.
Saudi Arabia banks' financial cushion and the government's
commitment to keep spending should enable them to weather a
prolonged slump in oil prices, SABB's managing director, David
Dew told Reuters in an interview in September.
($1 = 3.7497 riyals)
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Tom Arnold)