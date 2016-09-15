HANOI, Sept 15 Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco is seeking approval from the government to list its shares on the Ho Chi Minh stock exchange, the nation's largest bourse, an industry ministry official said on Thursday.

Sabeco, or the Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corporation, has filed documents seeking approval from the Ministry of Industry and Trade to join the index, Phan Dang Tuat, head of the ministry's enterprise renovation and development committee, told Reuters. He did not elaborate.

State-owned Sabeco has received interest from several major foreign brewers since the government earmarked it for privatisation several years ago. The selloff, however, has been repeatedly delayed. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Martin Petty)