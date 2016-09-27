HANOI, Sept 27 Vietnam's largest beer producer Sabeco has secured government approval to list shares on the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange, a government official said on Tuesday, with a listing expected by December.

Ho Chi Minh City-based Sabeco, or fully known as the Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corp, is valued at $2 billion by the government and is known for its Bia Saigon and 333 beers,

"The approval has been granted," Phan Dang Tuat, head of the Industry and Trade Ministry's enterprise renovation and development committee, told Reuters, confirming earlier state media reports.

"(Sabeco) has 10 to 12 weeks to debut, depending on the consultative contract," he added, referring to Sabeco's plans to hire a consultant firm to advise on the listing.

