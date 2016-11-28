HANOI Nov 28 Vietnam's top brewer Sabeco will make its stock market debut on Dec. 6 at 110,000 dong ($4.85) a share, valuing the company at $3.1 billion, the Ho Chi Minh Stock Exchange said on Monday.

The statement from the exchange confirmed an earlier report by state media on Sunday.

The listing would make Sabeco, formally known as the Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corp, the fifth biggest firm by market value in Vietnam. ($1 = 22,700 dong) (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)