HO CHI MINH CITY May 28 Vietnam's biggest brewer Sabeco on Thursday said its net profit this year would rise 8 percent to 3.29 trillion dong ($151 million) due to higher output and lower production costs.

The maker of Bia Saigon said in a report to shareholders it planned a 17 percent rise in alcohol output this year to 1.63 million litres, while beer output would edge up 2 percent to 1.42 billion litres.

Formally known as Saigon Beer, Alcohol, Beverage Corporation, the Ho Chi Minh City-based firm has been approached by foreign companies interested in buying stakes, including Thai Beverage PCL. (Reporting by Mai Nguyen; Writing by Ho Binh Minh; Editing by Stephen Coates)