DUBAI Dec 14 Demand for basic materials
is softening in the last three months of 2011, particularly in
emerging economies, the chief executive of Saudi Basic
Industries' (SABIC) said on Wednesday.
Mohammed al-Mady, who leads the biggest company by market
value in the Middle East, said however that SABIC was still on
track to grow in 2012, after posting record quarterly results
this year.
"Some softening of demand occurred in the fourth quarter,
especially in emerging countries," Mohammed al-Mady said at a
conference in Dubai.
The petrochemicals giant said in November that it expected
to see moderate growth in 2012 on the heels of record quarterly
results so far this year.
The chemical industry's financial health often serves as a
barometer for the global economy since its products are used to
produce a wide range of consumer goods, from toys and
toothbrushes to smartphones and solar panels.
Many of the chemical industry's customers have been drawing
down their own supplies in the fourth quarter before they
refresh inventories.
Chemical maker DuPont cut its 2011 profit outlook
earlier this month due to weak electronics and housing markets
but said it expects to beat Wall Street's earning forecasts next
year.
Mady said 2012 would be a positive year for the industry
despite concerns over Europe.
"Financial results should receive a boost from industry
operating rates in 2012 as new capacity comes on stream," he
said.
The company reported a 54 percent rise in its third-quarter
net profit in October on the back of high product prices and
continued strong global demand.
