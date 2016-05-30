DUBAI May 30 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals
groups, said on Monday it had signed an agreement with Shenhua
Ningxia Coal Industry Group to build a petrochemical
complex in China.
SABIC said in a statement the joint project would be a
"greenfield petrochemical complex" located in the Ningxia Hui
Region of China. The Chinese company is a unit of Shenhua Group
Corporation Limited.
No financial details or time frame for the project were
given. SABIC said the companies would now work on getting
approvals from Chinese authorities for the complex.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alexander Smith)