(Adds details)
DUBAI May 30 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals
groups, said on Monday it had signed an agreement with Shenhua
Ningxia Coal Industry Group to build a petrochemical
complex in China.
SABIC said in a statement the joint project would be a
"greenfield petrochemical complex" located in the Ningxia Hui
Region of China and would help the Saudi company diversify its
feedstock sources.
"The joint venture would benefit from its location in
Ningxia and utilize locally available coal feedstocks to be
supplied by SNCG," SABIC said. The Chinese company is a unit of
Shenhua Group Corporation Limited.
No financial details or time frame for the project were
given. SABIC said the companies would now work on getting
approvals from Chinese authorities for the complex.
SABIC said the plans were part of its ongoing strategy to
diversify its operations geographically and to seek investments
that would open up the company to new markets.
The China-based complex would also help SABIC get its
feedstock from a wider variety of sources, it said.
"This protects SABIC against the fluctuations and cyclical
movements in feedstock price in the international markets, which
helps ensure a profitable growth strategy," SABIC Chairman and
Chief Executive Yousef al-Benyan said in the statement.
(Reporting by Sylvia Westall; Editing by Alexander Smith)