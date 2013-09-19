BRIEF-Majuperak Holdings Bhd announces resignation of managing director
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) has mandated Citigroup, HSBC, Mizuho and RBS to arrange a series of fixed income meetings ahead of a potential US dollar denominated senior bond.
The state-owned company, rated A1/A+/A+, will hold meetings in Europe, Middle East and Asia between September 22 and September 25.
A Reg S only senior guaranteed note may follow subject to market conditions via a special purpose vehicle called SABIC Capital II B.V.
The roadshow schedule will see two management teams meet investors in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on September 22.
The following day one team will be in London and the second in Singapore. On September 24, the first team will stay in London and the second will move to Hong Kong.
On September 25, the last day, the first team will move to Germany and the second to Zurich and Geneva.
(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)
* Y.Bhg Dato' Jamal Bin Mohd Aris resigned as managing director Source text: [http://bit.ly/2mhTojr] Further company coverage:
* Expecting to record substantially decreased profit attributable to shareholders of about hk$25.0 million for year ended 31 december 2016
March 3 Indian shares ended little changed on Friday, but posted their first weekly fall in six, as investors booked profits after a rally that lifted the benchmark indexes to near two-year highs in the previous session.