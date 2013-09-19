LONDON, Sept 19 (IFR) - Saudi Basic Industries Corporation (Sabic) has mandated Citigroup, HSBC, Mizuho and RBS to arrange a series of fixed income meetings ahead of a potential US dollar denominated senior bond.

The state-owned company, rated A1/A+/A+, will hold meetings in Europe, Middle East and Asia between September 22 and September 25.

A Reg S only senior guaranteed note may follow subject to market conditions via a special purpose vehicle called SABIC Capital II B.V.

The roadshow schedule will see two management teams meet investors in Abu Dhabi and Dubai on September 22.

The following day one team will be in London and the second in Singapore. On September 24, the first team will stay in London and the second will move to Hong Kong.

On September 25, the last day, the first team will move to Germany and the second to Zurich and Geneva.

(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)