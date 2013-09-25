LONDON, Sept 25 (IFR) - Saudi Basic Industries Corp (Sabic) will set a tenor of five years on a new US dollar-denominated bond offering, according to a lead banker.

The state-owned company, rated A1/A+/A+, completes fixed-income investor meetings Wednesday via Citigroup, HSBC, Mizuho and RBS.

A Reg S bond offering may follow, subject to market conditions. No price thoughts have been released yet.

(Reporting By Abhinav Ramnarayan; editing by Sudip Roy)