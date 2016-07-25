* Plan to locate in Texas or Louisiana
* Project under study before final investment decision
* Latest joint venture for two giants
(Adds details from separate statement)
DUBAI/KHOBAR, July 25 Saudi Basic Industries
Corp (SABIC), one of the world's largest
petrochemicals groups, said on Monday it is studying launching a
jointly-owned petrochemicals complex with an affiliate of U.S.
Exxon Mobil.
The project will be on the United States' Gulf Coast,
possibly in Texas or Louisiana, and will include a production
facility which will supply ethylene to other units to produce
ethylene derivatives, SABIC said in the statement.
The two parties will conduct studies and work with state and
local officials to help identify a potential site with adequate
infrastructure access before making a final investment decision,
said SABIC. It did not name the Exxon Mobil affiliate and did
not give a rough cost estimate.
"We are focused on geographic diversification to supply new
markets," said Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan, SABIC vice chairman
and chief executive officer. "The proposed venture would capture
competitive feedstock and reinforce SABIC's strong position in
the value chain."
ExxonMobil and SABIC have existing projects together. Their
joint rubber project in Saudi Arabia started operating this
year.
SABIC has said it was targeting North America and other
markets to secure feedstock and expand its presence in key
markets to fuel its growth as petrochemicals producers in Saudi
Arabia are constrained by gas supplies shortages.
The U.S. shale gas industry has increased output in recent
years and SABIC signed its first deal for U.S. shale gas last
year for use at its Teesside petrochemical plant in the United
Kingdom.
(Reporting by Tom Arnold and Reem Shamseddine; Editing by David
French and William Hardy)