JUBAIL, Saudi Arabia, April 25 Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) and Exxon Mobil plan
to make a final investment decision on their multi-billion
dollar synthetic rubber project in Saudi Arabia in July, SABIC's
chief executive said on Wednesday.
"The decision will be made in July, the tenders are out but
it doesn't mean that the project is on," Mohamed al-Mady told
reporters. "If the prices of bids are high, we won't proceed."
The joint Kemya project would be able to produce more than
400,000 tonnes per year of rubber and synthetic polymers for
domestic and international markets.
U.S. firm Jacobs Engineering and Japan's Mitsui
Engineering & Shipbuilding have already been contracted
to do front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for the
process units of the project at Jubail on the Gulf coast.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, writing by Amena Bakr, editing
by Daniel Fineren)