RIYADH May 3 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC) is targeting North America for the shale gas
needed to fuel growth at one of the world's largest
petrochemicals groups, its chief financial officer said on
Tuesday.
The company has said previously that a shortage of natural
gas was stifling its domestic growth and forcing it to look at
foreign investment opportunities.
The U.S. shale gas industry has increased output in recent
years and SABIC signed its first deal for U.S. shale gas last
year for use at its Teesside petrochemical plant in Britain.
"In terms of industry growth, we see growth chasing where
feedstock is competitive, and the U.S. is top of the list,"
Mosaed al-Ohali told Reuters.
Saudi petrochemicals businesses have benefited in the past
from feedstock subsidies that are being phased out as the
government looks to bridge a substantial budget deficit after
oil's two-year downturn.
The Saudi government raised gas prices for petrochemicals
feedstock from $0.75 per million British thermal units (BTUs) to
$1.75 for ethane and $1.25 for methane, which some industry
watchers say is not far from U.S. natural gas prices.
U.S. natural gas prices for April at the Henry Hub benchmark
in Louisiana fell to their lowest level for the month since
1995, averaging $1.90 per million BTUs.
SABIC is also focusing on oil-to-chemicals operations, with
Ohali saying that the company views its planned $30 billion
Yanbu project as a "fertile opportunity".
He added that SABIC is also looking at technologies such as
coal-to-chemicals in China but gave no further detail.
SABIC will stick to its main chemicals products, Ohali said,
but it will support small and medium enterprises (SME) to move
further downstream through Saudi Arabian Industrial Investments
Company (SAIIC), its joint venture with Saudi Aramco and the
Public Investment Fund.
