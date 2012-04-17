RIYADH, April 17 Saudi Basic Industries' (SABIC) chief executive said on Tuesday that he expected good results in the coming quarters if the economy is stable in Europe.

"Prices are still reasonable within the economic situation...we will make good results in the coming quarters if there are no jitters in Europe," Mohamed al-Mady told a news conference.

SABIC, the world's biggest petrochemical firm by market value, said its first quarter net profit fell 5 percent to 7.27 billion riyals ($1.94 billion) from a year earlier on higher input prices, but came in above market expectations. (Reporting by Marwa Rashad, Writing by Amena Bakr, Editing by Sitaraman Shankar)