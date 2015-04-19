RIYADH, April 19 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
has signed a deal to use shale gas from the United
States at its Teesside petrochemical plant in Britain, acting
chief executive Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan told Reuters on
Sunday.
"In fact we did sign the contract - we have not yet agreed
with the supplier to publicly announce it, but we did firm up a
contract for gas supply," Benyan said, declining to name the
supplier.
He said the timing and other details of the project, which
he described as the first use of shale gas exported from the
U.S. Gulf in Britain, should be available by next quarter.
"It is going to meet our full demand for the next ten years
and is renewable beyond ten years," Benyan said.
SABIC has previously said scarce gas supplies at home have
forced it to look at investment opportunies abroad. Last year,
the company said it planned to upgrade its Teesside cracker to
capitalise on shale gas opportunities in the United States.
Benyan also said on Sunday that SABIC was still considering
a proposal to build a plant able to turn crude oil directly into
chemicals, without first having to refine the oil. The proposal
was originally announced by oil minister Ali al-Naimi early last
year.
Asked if talks had been held with companies to develop the
project, Benyan said that ideally SABIC would like to do the
project by itself, and that any partner would need to make an
important contribution and help to spread risks.
(Reporting by Reem Shamseddine, Writing by Andrew Torchia)