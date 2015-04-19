DUBAI, April 19 Revenues at Saudi Basic
Industries Corp (SABIC) plunged 28 percent from a year
earlier to 35.56 billion riyals ($9.48 billion), and dropped 18
percent from the previous quarter, acting chief executive Yousef
Abdullah al-Benyan said on Sunday.
He was speaking to reporters after the company, one of the
world's largest petrochemicals groups, reported a 39 percent
year-on-year drop in first-quarter net income, blaming the slide
in oil and petrochemical product prices. SABIC made a net profit
of 3.93 billion riyals in the three months to March 31.
Benyan said the fall in oil and petrochemical product prices
was "out of control", but that his company was nevertheless well
placed to deliver sustainable growth and superior returns,
helped by 4 percent gross domestic product growth expected in
Saudi Arabia this year.
The outlook is positive for the Asian petrochemicals market
because of growth in China, while Africa looks promising for
future investment, he added.
Benyan said the company had no plans at present to tap the
debt market, and was not planning to refinance a loan maturing
in June.
The company is not in the business of hedging currencies and
that is not on its radar, but it does its best to maintain cash
to meet its needs in Europe and minimise its exposure to swings
in the euro exchange rate, he said in answer to a
question about the impact of the euro's weakness.
(Reporting by Matt Smith; Editing by Olzhas Auyezov)