BRIEF-Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
DUBAI Oct 27 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) on Sunday posted a 2.5 percent rise in its third-quarter net profit, roughly in line with analysts' forecasts.
SABIC, one of the world's biggest petrochemicals groups, said in a bourse statement that its net income for the three months to Sept. 30 was 6.47 billion riyals ($1.73 billion) compared to 6.31 billion riyals in the same period last year.
The company cited higher sales volumes, favourable prices for some products and lower financial charges.
Nine analysts surveyed by Reuters had forecast SABIC would earn, on average, 6.4 billion riyals for the third quarter.
The financial performance of SABIC, which makes petrochemicals, metals and fertilisers, is closely tied to the world economy because its products are used extensively in construction, car manufacturing and other major consumer goods.
* Sanofi Pasteur and Medimmune collaborate on monoclonal antibody to prevent illnesses associated with RSV
LONDON, March 3 The London Stock Exchange Group said on Friday it was continuing to work hard to win approval for its planned merger with Deutsche Boerse, a 29 billion euro ($31 billion) deal now widely seen as doomed.
LONDON, March 3 WPP, the world's largest advertising group, said it had seen a relatively slow start to 2017 and would plan conservatively for the year ahead after hitting its 2016 target for net sales growth.