(Corrects expected profit figure in paragraph 3)

RIYADH Jan 17 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) reported a 10-percent drop in quarterly profits on Tuesday, missing forecasts, as the world's biggest petrochemical firm by market value felt the impact of lower prices globally.

SABIC made a net profit of 5.24 billion riyals ($1.40 billion) for the three months to end December, compared with 5.81 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post, on average, a net profit of 7.4 billion riyals in the fourth quarter.

The bellwether Middle East conglomerate, which supplies chemicals, industrial polymers, fertilisers and metals globally, had posted record profits in the second and third quarters last year.

"The economic situation in Q4 impacted but we started to see an improvement in prices and we hope it improves further," Chief Executive Mohamed al Mady told reporters. "My prediction is that 2012 will be a mirror image of 2011 and that surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post, on average, a net profit of 7.4 2013 will be even better."

Mady said fourth quarter sales rose to 47 billion riyals, from 40.8 billion in the prior-year quarter. On the year, SABIC had sales of 190 billion riyals, up from 151 billion riyals in 2010.

Over the past year, several SABIC subsidiaries have brought on stream new production lines, increasing the company's sales volumes at a time of high chemical prices.

Strong oil prices last year also enhanced the comparative advantage enjoyed by Saudi chemical producers, which typically use gas feedstock, over their global rivals which buy naphtha at prices linked to crude.

However, the sector's dependence on highly cyclical machinery makers, carmakers and builders makes SABIC, which is 70 percent state owned, particularly vulnerable to an economic downturn.

In November SABIC said it was setting up a venture capital arm, based in the Netherlands, to expand beyond petrochemicals into innovative technology companies.

SABIC shares closed 2.1 percent lower on the Saudi Arabian bourse ahead of the results. (Reporting by Angus McDowell, Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Dinesh Nair)