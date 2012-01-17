* Net profit 5.24 bln riyals vs forecast 7.4 bln

* Hit by lower prices

* Hopes for pick-up towards end of 2012

* 2011 sales 190 bln riyals, up from 151 bln in 2010 (Adds CEO quotes)

By Angus McDowall

RIYADH, Jan 17 Saudi Basic Industries Corp (SABIC) reported a 10-percent drop in quarterly profit on Tuesday, missing forecasts, as the world's biggest petrochemical firm by market value felt the impact of lower prices.

SABIC made a net profit of 5.24 billion riyals ($1.40 billion) for the three months to end December, compared with 5.81 billion riyals in the same period a year earlier.

Analysts surveyed by Reuters expected the firm to post, on average, a net profit of 7.4 billion riyals for the fourth quarter.

The bellwether Middle East conglomerate, which supplies chemicals, industrial polymers, fertilisers and metals globally, posted record profit in the second and third quarters last year.

"The economic situation in Q4 impacted but we started to see an improvement in prices and we hope it improves further," Chief Executive Mohamed al Mady told reporters.

"2011 started good and slowed down a bit toward the end of the year.

"And my prediction is hopefully that 2012 will be a mirror image of 2011, that it will start slow and then pick up a bit toward the end of the year and then 2013 will really be better."

Mady said fourth quarter sales rose to 47 billion riyals, from 40.8 billion in the prior-year quarter. On the year, SABIC had sales of 190 billion riyals, up from 151 billion riyals in 2010.

He also said the company had no plans to issue new debt in 2012.

GLOBAL DYNAMICS

The company recently signed an agreement with China to develop a new polycarbonate factory there, using SABIC technology. The move reflects global demand trends, with Europe becoming an increasingly difficult market.

"In Europe we are trying our best to improve our costs...also looking at opportunities across Europe in terms of optimizing between for example our plants in the U.K. and our plants on the continent," said Yousef al-Zamel, vice president for chemicals.

"So we are looking across the value chain at how we are going to optimize and use our costs."

Over the past year, several SABIC subsidiaries have brought on line new production capacity, increasing the company's sales volumes at a time of high chemical prices.

Mady said no new production was expected to come on stream this year.

"All of our plants are now in operation We don't have any large crackers that will need to be brought into the market this year. Whatever production, that production is already in the market," he said.

Strong oil prices last year also enhanced the comparative advantage enjoyed by Saudi chemical producers, which typically use gas feedstock, over global rivals which buy naphtha at prices linked to crude.

However, the sector's dependence on highly cyclical machinery makers, carmakers and builders makes SABIC, which is 70 percent state owned, particularly vulnerable to an economic downturn.

Mady said the Eurozone credit crisis was already impacting SABIC.

"When you have slow growth you have low prices and considering that the European plants are based on imported naphtha... you have a higher raw material price and a low price for products and you are caught between the two. It is not a good situation and everybody is in the same boat."

SABIC shares closed 2.1 percent lower on the Saudi Arabian bourse ahead of the results. (Reporting by Angus McDowall and Marwa Rashad, Writing by Amran Abocar; Editing by Dinesh Nair and David Cowell)