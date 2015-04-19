DUBAI, April 19 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC), one of the world's largest petrochemicals
groups, reported a 39 percent drop in first-quarter net income
on Sunday that was not as large a fall as analysts had forecast.
SABIC made a net profit of 3.93 billion riyals ($1.05
billion) in the three months ending March 31, down from 6.44
billion riyals in the year-earlier period, the company said in a
bourse statement.
This was above the average forecast of seven analysts polled
by Reuters, who had predicted SABIC would make a quarterly
profit of 3.50 billion riyals.
SABIC, which is 70 percent state-owned, attributed the
profit fall to lower average sales prices.
The company's results are closely tied to oil prices and
global economic growth because its products - plastics,
fertilisers and metals - are used extensively in construction,
agriculture, industry and the manufacturing of consumer goods.
Lower oil prices adversely affected SABIC's earnings in the
final quarter of 2014 and the company warned in January that
2015 earnings would be unpredictable, with challenges especially
prominent in the early part of the year.
($1 = 3.7500 riyals)
