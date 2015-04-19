* Q1 profit slides 39 pct y/y; revenues off 28 pct
* But beats analysts' forecasts by substantial margin
* Postponing non-vital spending but anticipating next upturn
* Doesn't expect major economic reforms hurting bottom line
* Shares soar 10 pct after date for opening bourse set
(x)
By Marwa Rashad and Reem Shamseddine
RIYADH, April 19 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
faces heavy pressure on its profits due to cheap oil but will
keep investing globally to boost capacity in key areas, its
acting chief executive said on Sunday after the company reported
a 39 plunge in first-quarter profit.
SABIC, one of the world's largest petrochemicals
groups and Saudi Arabia's biggest listed firm, said net profit
sank to 3.93 billion riyals ($1.05 billion) in the three months
to March 31 from 6.44 billion riyals a year earlier.
Its sales values were slashed by the plunge of oil prices,
which has dragged down petrochemical product prices. Revenues in
the first quarter shrank 28 percent from a year earlier and 18
percent from the previous quarter to 35.56 billion riyals.
Yousef Abdullah al-Benyan, who took over from longtime CEO
Mohamed al-Mady in February, said the fall in oil and
petrochemical product prices was "out of control", and that his
company was continuing to look at its cost base with a view
towards postponing non-vital spending.
But he also insisted SABIC would not cut back investments in
strategic projects around the world, because it was looking
ahead to an eventual upturn. He said areas of opportunity were
chemicals in China, shale gas in North America, economic growth
in Africa, and gross domestic product growth of about 4 percent
expected in Saudi Arabia this year.
"We always don't change the key strategic projects, because
we understand this is a cyclical market. We understand this is
not going to stay forever, and we do not want to be left behind
when the market bounces - we want to be the first player ready
to enjoy the upcycle."
SABIC's first-quarter profit was actually higher than the
average forecast of analysts polled by Reuters, who had
predicted 3.50 billion riyals.
The company's shares soared their 10 percent daily limit on
Sunday after the stock market regulator announced that it would
open the bourse to direct foreign investment from June 15. As a
top blue chip, SABIC is expected to attract a substantial chunk
of the new foreign money.
Saudi Arabia, its state budget hit by low oil prices, has
pushed ahead with some controversial economic reforms since King
Salman took the throne in January. Some officials have suggested
raising subsidised energy prices; a hike in ultra-low domestic
prices of natural gas may also become possible at some stage.
Such reforms, if they went ahead, would probably hurt
SABIC's bottom line. But Benyan said he did not expect any
policy change that would hurt the petrochemical industry, which
authorities had always supported.
"I am pretty sure and confident that the government of Saudi
Arabia will continue to provide the policy and regulations that
will support this direction," he said.
"It may have a different flavour, a different tweak, but I
am confident it will remain with the same spirit. I don't see
any changes at this point."
Benyan said the company had no plans at present to tap the
debt market, and was not planning to refinance a $1 billion loan
maturing in June.
The company is not in the business of hedging currencies and
that is not on its radar, but it does its best to maintain cash
to meet its needs in Europe and minimise its exposure to swings
in the euro exchange rate, he said in answer to a
question about the impact of the euro's weakness.
(Additional reporting by Archana Narayanan in Dubai; Writing by
Andrew Torchia)