DUBAI Oct 23 Saudi Basic Industries Corp
(SABIC) said on Sunday that it started commercial
operations the previous day at the polybutadiene industrial
rubber part of its KEMYA joint venture with a unit of Exxon
Mobil.
The Saudi firm, one of the world's largest petrochemicals
groups, added in a bourse filing that it had also begun trial
operations at the ethylene propylene diene monomer unit of the
KEMYA complex on Friday.
The financial impact of the start of commercial operations
at the polybutadiene unit would be reflected in its
fourth-quarter earnings, while the ethylene propylene diene
monomer business would likely reach full capacity in the first
quarter of 2017.
Al-Jubail Petrochemical Company (KEMYA) rubber plant cost
$3.4 billion and is a joint venture between SABIC and Exxon
Chemical Arabia, a subsidiary of Exxon Mobil.
The project will supply over 400,000 metric tonnes per year
of rubber, thermoplastic polymers and carbon black for domestic
markets and for export to Asia, according to the statement.
(Reporting by Celine Aswad and Maha El Dahan; Writing by David
French; Editing by Richard Pullin)