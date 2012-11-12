JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Nov 12 Petrochemical giant
Saudi Basic Industries Corp is considering expansion
of its SADAF joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell Plc,
and the two companies plan to explore international
petrochemical opportunities together, the Saudi firm said in a
bourse statement on Monday.
Saudi Arabia Petrochemical Co (SADAF) is a 50/50 joint
venture between SABIC and Shell.
"SABIC and Shell will jointly conduct the necessary
studies...before taking a final investment decision," the
statement said.
"SABIC and Shell have also agreed to build on their strong
long-term relationship to explore international petrochemical
opportunities beyond SADAF and Saudi Arabia," it added without
elaborating.