JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia Nov 12 Petrochemical giant Saudi Basic Industries Corp is considering expansion of its SADAF joint venture with Royal Dutch Shell Plc, and the two companies plan to explore international petrochemical opportunities together, the Saudi firm said in a bourse statement on Monday.

Saudi Arabia Petrochemical Co (SADAF) is a 50/50 joint venture between SABIC and Shell.

"SABIC and Shell will jointly conduct the necessary studies...before taking a final investment decision," the statement said.

"SABIC and Shell have also agreed to build on their strong long-term relationship to explore international petrochemical opportunities beyond SADAF and Saudi Arabia," it added without elaborating.