KHOBAR, Saudi Arabia Oct 23 Saudi Basic
Industries Corp and Royal Dutch Shell have
shelved plans to expand an existing petrochemical joint venture
in Saudi Arabia as the results of feasibility studies were not
encouraging.
The two partners in the joint project, known as SADAF joint
venture in Jubail, on the Gulf coast of Saudi Arabia, first
announced plans to explore an expansion of their petrochemical
plant in 2012.
"Shell and SABIC have agreed not to pursue this investment
further but have agreed to continue to have constructive
discussions to explore other opportunities for expansion," a
Shell spokesman said in a statement on Thursday.
SABIC, one of the world's largest petrochemical groups, said
the decision would not have any impact on its earnings,
according to a statement on the Saudi bourse website.
"The results of the (feasibility) studies were not
encouraging to carry out the project," SABIC said in the
statement. A SABIC spokesman declined to give further details.
The expansion was due to add polyols, propylene oxide (PO)
and styrene monomer. SABIC did not say by how much the plant was
due to be expanded nor gave an estimated cost.
