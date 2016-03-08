(New throughout; adds details, investor, lawyer's comment;
March 8 Sabine Oil & Gas Corp won an
important court ruling on Tuesday that will allow the bankrupt
energy producer to shed certain pipeline contracts, potentially
exposing companies that transport and process gas to the crisis
in the energy industry.
The ruling by New York's influential bankruptcy court is the
first major test of whether Chapter 11 can be used to end a
contract with companies in what is known as the midstream sector
of the energy industry.
"The debtors have satisfied the standard for the rejection
of the contracts," said Judge Shelley Chapman in Manhattan, who
read the opinion from the bench.
Her decision can be appealed and is not binding. But it may
encourage other struggling producers to follow suit at a time
when scores of oil and gas companies are teetering on the brink
of bankruptcy.
Shares of major pipeline operators fell on the ruling, with
the Dow Jones index of pipeline operators ending down
more than 5 percent.
Chapman's decision clears the way for Sabine to seek a new
midstream operator to build a pipeline system in southern Texas
to replace the existing one built by an affiliate of Cheniere
Energy Inc. The company's lawyers have also said they
may use the ruling to renegotiate with Cheniere.
Sabine said in court papers a new midstream operator would
save it $35 million.
Advocates for the $500 billion midstream sector have argued
that pipeline contracts are bankruptcy-proof because the energy
producers have agreed to convey property rights over their
natural gas to midstream operators.
The pipeline operators considered the contracts to contain
covenants that "run with the land," and the operators compared
them to a deed restriction that might limit the height of a
building, and which binds future owners.
Chapman rejected that argument, although she said her
finding on the covenants was non-binding for procedural reasons.
Sabine's attorney said his client would follow her suggestions
and put the issue back before the court.
"It's huge," said Heidi Sorvino, a bankruptcy attorney with
LeClairRyan in New York. "This is going to have a domino effect
on other industries."
The contracts often require energy producers to pay for
pipeline capacity even if they do not use it. The contracts
provided a way for pipeline operators to ensure they could
recoup the $30 billion spent annually building infrastructure
for the boom in shale energy.
Thanks in part to the contracts, investors have viewed the
midstream operators as toll takers insulated from the volatility
of energy prices. That stability has allowed the midstream
operators to raise billions of dollars by organizing as
high-yielding master limited partnerships, or MLPs.
But with energy prices down more than 60 percent from their
2014 peak, producers have cut their drilling and no longer need
the pipeline capacity.
"These are the canaries in the coal mine for the MLP
players," said a client note from Brean Capital LLC following
the ruling. "This case will provide case law that can be used in
other cases and will push MLPs to re-strike contracts ...
setting up a very negative precedent, to state the obvious."
Shares of midstream energy companies added to losses after
the decision, as a drop in oil prices on Tuesday also weighed
broadly on energy stocks.
Shares of Williams Cos Inc closed down more than 9
percent after the ruling, while Kinder Morgan Inc was
off 5.3 percent and Plains All American Pipeline LP fell
5.9 percent.
Already, Quicksilver Resources Inc filed papers
in its bankruptcy to reject agreements with a unit of Crestwood
Equity Partners. Magnum Hunter Resources Corp is
seeking to reject a deal with an affiliate that is majority
owned by Morgan Stanley.
A ruling on Quicksilver's request is expected later this
month.
