Nov 20 Sabine Oil & Gas LLC :
* Announces third quarter 2013 financial and operational
results
* Says Q3 total production of 184 mmcfe/d represents a 48%
increase over the
third quarter of 2012
* for the fourth quarter of 2013, the company expects to expend
approximately $125 million on drilling and completion
activities
* revenues from production of natural gas, oil and natural gas
liquids
increased to $96 million in Q3 2013, an increase of 131%
* Says production volumes during the three months ended
September 30, 2013 were
16.9 bcfe, an increase of 5.46 bcfe
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage