Oct 10 Sabine Pass LNG LP, a wholly owned subsidiary of Cheniere Energy Partners LP, on Monday sold $420 million of senior secured notes, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. Credit Suisse and HSBC were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SABINE PASS AMT $420 MLN COUPON 6.5 PCT MATURITY 11/01/2020 TYPE SR NTS ISS PRICE 100 FIRST PAY 05/01/2013 MOODY'S B1 YIELD 6.5 PCT SETTLEMENT 10/16/2012 S&P BB-PLUS SPREAD 525 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH N/A MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 50 BPS