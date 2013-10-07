By Stephen Eisenhammer
LONDON Oct 7 Guinea-focused iron ore miner
Sable Mining said on Monday it had been granted
permission to export through Liberia by the Guinean government,
which could increase the viability of its Nimba project.
Liberia, which neighbours Guinea, has an existing rail link
to the Altantic and offers a far shorter export route for
Sable's Nimba iron ore project.
The company, whose chairman is the former England cricket
player Phil Edmonds, said the decree was the first to be issued
in Guinea and was an important step towards starting production
in 2015 and hitting 5 million tonnes per year production after
that.
West Africa, and particularly Guinea which is home to the
giant Simandou deposit, is seen as the next major frontier for
iron ore, but a dire lack of infrastructure and the huge
investments needed to build it have crippled projects.
"The issuance of our export decree, the first granted by the
Government of the Republic of Guinea, is a major endorsement for
Sable Mining and represents yet another critical milestone
achieved by our team," Andrew Groves, Sable chief executive,
said in the statement.
In an interview with Reuters last month Groves said the
mining licence and export decree would be vital evidence the
company could deliver on its plans. The next step he said would
be to raise $200-300 million next year.