LONDON Oct 7 Guinea-focused iron ore miner Sable Mining said on Monday it had been granted permission to export through Liberia by the Guinean government, which could increase the viability of its Nimba project.

Liberia, which neighbours Guinea, has an existing rail link and offers a far closer export route for Sable's Nimba iron ore project.

The company said the decree was the first to be issued in Guinea and was an important step towards starting production in 2015.