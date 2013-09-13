CONAKRY, Sept 13 Africa-focused Sable Mining
plans to invest about $5 billion and export at least 10
million tonnes of iron ore per year from its Nimba iron ore
deposit in Guinea, an executive of the company said on Friday.
Aboubacar Sampil, executive director of West Africa
Exploration SA, Sable's local subsidiary, told Reuters
construction was expected to begin next year and production
scheduled for 2015.
"In all we will invest at least $5 billion by the time we
reach maximum capacity," Sampil said during a presentation of
the project's pre-feasibility study in Guinea's capital Conakry.
"The pre-feasibility studies have enabled us to present the
project, the next important step will be to obtain our operating
licence," he said.
The London AIM-listed firm on Friday increased its resource
estimate at Nimba by 12 percent to 135.5 million tonnes of JORC
code-compliant mineral resource for the project.
It said the increase underpinned the potential of the
project as one of the most commercially attractive undeveloped
iron ore assets in West Africa.
Sable has the backing of Guinean authorities to ship ore
from Nimba through the relatively low-cost Buchanan port in
Liberia.