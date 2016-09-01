MONROVIA, Sept 1 Liberia's parliament speaker
said on Thursday that he is stepping down to face bribery
charges in a case involving London AIM-listed Sable Mining's
attempted acquisition of an iron ore concession in the
north of the country.
"If my recusal is the ultimate sacrifice that will move our
country forward and end this current quagmire, I am herewith
recusing myself from presiding over the plenary of the House of
Representatives," Alex Tyler said in a statement.
Tyler, who is free on bail, denies all wrongdoing.
A grand jury in Liberia indicted Sable Mining and four
Liberians, including Tyler, in May on charges including bribery,
which the defendants deny.
Sable Mining Chief Executive Andrew Groves said in June that
the indictment was politically motivated.
