* Global Witness alleges Sable Mining provided bribe money
* Sable Mining denies wrongdoing
* Guinea, Liberia launch probes into allegations
By Saliou Samb
CONAKRY, May 20 Guinea will work with Global
Witness to gather evidence for a judicial investigation into
allegations by the watchdog group that Sable Mining Africa Ltd
provided money used for bribes to further its business
interests, a government spokesman said.
Global Witness said in a report last week that Sable
worked to provide bribe money through the account of
the son of Guinea President Alpha Conde to help secure the
rights to the Mount Nimba iron ore concession.
It also said the company, which is registered in the British
Virgin Islands, paid bribes to several Liberian officials in a
bid to secure the Wologizi iron ore concession.
Guinea's government said on Saturday it took the allegations
seriously and was determined to run a clean mining industry. The
president said on Sunday that neither he, nor any member of his
family, was involved in corruption.
"The priority is to get together all the evidence alleged in
the report. After that we will decide the next step," government
spokesman Damantang Albert Camara told Reuters. "Conde wants to
manage the mining sector transparently."
On Sunday, Reuters reported that President Conde had said
Guinea would take legal action against the watchdog group to
force it to provide proof to back up its claims.
Officials have since said Guinea does not intend to take
legal action against the group and will seek to collaborate with
Global Witness in investigating the allegations in the report.
Sable said the report appeared to be based mainly on
"unreliable" testimony from three former Sable business
partners.
"We have found no evidence to support or justify this attack
on the company or its directors, past and present," company
chairman Jim Cochrane said in a statement.
Chief executive Andrew Groves, non-executive director
Aboubacar Sampil and former England cricketer Phil Edmonds, who
resigned as chairman in 2014, "strenuously deny any wrongdoing,"
the statement added.
In response to Sable's comment, Daniel Balint-Kurti, head of
special investigations at Global Witness, told Reuters on
Wednesday the watchdog stood by its report, which he said was
based in large part on emails and documents written at the time
of the alleged wrongdoing.
Reuters was not able to confirm independently the
accusations in the report.
Reuters was unable to reach the Guinean president's son,
Alpha Mohammed Conde, for comment. He was cited by Global
Witness as telling them that he had never "attempted to use
improper influence to assist Sable".
MINING KEY FOR GUINEA, LIBERIA
Guinea is a significant producer of bauxite and iron ore,
while its neighbour Liberia has reserves of iron ore, gold and
diamonds.
Both West African states have elected governments and are
counting on their mineral sectors to boost their economies after
an Ebola epidemic that raged in 2014 and the first part of 2015.
Global Witness said Sable backed Guinea President Conde
during the 2010 election campaign that brought him to power by
organising logistics and offering to loan a helicopter. It added
its investigation did not reveal any evidence of wrongdoing by
the president.
Alpha Mohammed Conde wrote to Sable in August 2010 that: "It
(the campaign backing) will make my dad all the more comfortable
to support our business partnerships," but there is no evidence
his father saw the email, Leigh Baldwin, an investigative
journalist at Global Witness, said on Friday.
Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf has ordered an
investigation into the report, which names several officials as
having received money.
These include House of Representatives speaker Alex Tyler,
then-Minister of State for Finance, Economic and Legal Affairs
Morris Saytumah, and former Chairman of the National Investment
Commission Richard Tolbert.
All three men issued statements denying the accusations.
Investigators from the Liberian Anti-Corruption Commission
and other government agencies will report on the matter within
30 days, Fonati Koffa, who heads the task force, said on
national radio station Sky FM.
"This is a multi-agency force with the ability to
immediately investigate and prosecute in the event there are
credible issues that criminally occurred," Koffa said.
(Additional reporting by James Harding Giahyue in Monrovia;
Writing by Matthew Mpoke Bigg; Editing by Ed Cropley, Keith Weir
and Mark Potter)