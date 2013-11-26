LONDON Nov 26 Guinea-focused mining group Sable has signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Liberian government, in what it said on Tuesday was a step towards being allowed to export its iron ore through Liberia's rail and port network.

The company said the agreement would enable due diligence and third-party negotiations to take place, with the aim of eventually striking a binding deal for the development and use of Liberia's infrastructure.

Liberia, which neighbours Guinea, has an existing rail link to the Atlantic and offers a far shorter export route for Sable's Nimba iron ore project than the alternative route through Guinea. The rail is currently operated by steel major ArcelorMittal, and it is unclear whether the company would have excess capacity or be willing to share the line.

Sable, whose chairman is the former England cricket player Phil Edmonds, aims to start production in 2015 and hit 5 million tonnes per year after that.