LONDON Nov 26 Guinea-focused mining group Sable
has signed an memorandum of understanding (MOU) with
the Liberian government, in what it said on Tuesday was a step
towards being allowed to export its iron ore through Liberia's
rail and port network.
The company said the agreement would enable due diligence
and third-party negotiations to take place, with the aim of
eventually striking a binding deal for the development and use
of Liberia's infrastructure.
Liberia, which neighbours Guinea, has an existing rail link
to the Atlantic and offers a far shorter export route for
Sable's Nimba iron ore project than the alternative route
through Guinea. The rail is currently operated by steel major
ArcelorMittal, and it is unclear whether the company
would have excess capacity or be willing to share the line.
Sable, whose chairman is the former England cricket player
Phil Edmonds, aims to start production in 2015 and hit 5 million
tonnes per year after that.