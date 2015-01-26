(Adds comment from Liberia president)
By Daniel Flynn
DAKAR Jan 26 Sable Mining aims to
begin production from its Nimba iron ore mine in Guinea in the
first half of next year after last week's deal to use
infrastructure in neighbouring Liberia, the company's chairman
said on Monday.
Jim Cochrane said the AIM-listed company, shares in which
soared 156 percent after Friday's Liberia announcement, expects
to conclude a financing feasibility study around the middle of
this year and is confident of securing the funds needed for the
mine's development.
The 25-year deal with Liberia allows Sable to use
ArcelorMittal's nearby rail link to the port of
Buchanan, the most direct export route. Liberia said iron ore
exports could begin before the end of this year, but Cochrane
played down that timeframe.
Cochrane said about $300 million would be needed to start
operations at the mine, which is expected to have an annual
output of 3 million tonnes, and that the company is considering
options including debt and equity issues and potential
partnership with another business.
He also played down the importance of a slide in iron ore
prices after the benchmark 62 percent-grade ore for immediate
delivery to China .IO62-CNI=SI slipped on Friday to $65.90 a
tonne, approaching its lowest level since June 2009.
"Once the feasibility study is complete, the time to
production would likely be around 12 months," Cochrane said. "We
are not too worried about the fall in prices ... Ore from this
mine is mostly high-grade, so it will earn a premium to the 62
percent price."
Shares in Sable, with a market capitalisation of 22.2
million pounds ($33.3 million), gained a further 17.5 percent by
1321 GMT on Monday.
Liberia's President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf said the deal
boded well for the future after several decades of talks between
Liberia and Guinea over how to cooperate on iron ore shipments.
"This is a milestone in regional integration, opening the
way for stronger cooperation between our two countries and
broadening the opportunities for large-scale investments," she
said in a speech to the nation on Monday.
An ArcelorMittal spokesman acknowledged the steelmaker is
aware of the infrastructure agreement between Sable and Liberia
to use surplus rail and port capacity but said any arrangement
must not have an adverse impact on its own operations.
"Any arrangements related to the existing infrastructure in
Liberia will need to be made in agreement with ArcelorMittal,"
the spokesman said.
ArcelorMittal produces around 5 million tonnes of iron ore a
year from its Liberia mine, well below the target of 15 million
tonnes it had originally set for this year.
