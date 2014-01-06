BRIEF-Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank appoints Khamis Buharoun as acting CEO
* Appoints Khamis Buharoun as acting CEO, effective March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
JOHANNESBURG Jan 6 Sable Platinum Ltd : * Says negotiations to conclude a formal written agreement between Sable and
Global Initiatives are continuing * Says at this time consensus has not been reached on the terms thereof. * Sable ltd - Shareholders are advised to continue exercising caution
when dealing in the company's securities
* Appoints Khamis Buharoun as acting CEO, effective March 15 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Said on Wednesday that its FY 2016 profit on lease activities was 77.2 million zlotys ($19.21 million) versus 60.1 million zlotys a year ago
* Says it will transfer doctor and hospital search engine site Dr. O-uccino related business, to iFLAG Co.,Ltd, for 20 million yen